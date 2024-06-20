Embracer Group has revealed how it will use some of the money obtained from the sale of Gearbox Entertainment to Take-Two Interactive, as well as Saber Interactive (and its associated teams).

Combining the two sales, the company raised $707 million. 300 of these millions will be used for pay your debt.

Embracer Group has communicated to its financiers that it has refund was made of the credit borrowed. Full repayment is due by May 2025, and Embracer reported that this installment is “according to agreement.”

There May deadline it was part of the extension agreements Embracer obtained for its receivables and loans in December.