Embracer Group has revealed how it will use some of the money obtained from the sale of Gearbox Entertainment to Take-Two Interactive, as well as Saber Interactive (and its associated teams).
Combining the two sales, the company raised $707 million. 300 of these millions will be used for pay your debt.
Embracer Group has communicated to its financiers that it has refund was made of the credit borrowed. Full repayment is due by May 2025, and Embracer reported that this installment is “according to agreement.”
There May deadline it was part of the extension agreements Embracer obtained for its receivables and loans in December.
Embracer Group’s debts
Last month, Embracer’s full-year financials showed the group still had a debt of 1.5 billion dollars. The sales of Saber and Gearbox therefore come in handy to reduce this figure, as mentioned.
The company is also shifting 900 million euros of its debt into the board game publisher Asmodeeas part of its plan to split into three separate entities.
The CEO Lars Wingefors he told GamesIndustry.biz earlier this year: “This sum is basically to pay off the debt – not all, but most of the debt – of the remaining Embracer Group, namely Coffee Stain & Friends and Middle-Earth & Friends.” .
In the meantime, however, Embracer has closed Pieces Interactive, the team responsible for Alone in the Dark, Titan Quest and Magicka 2.
