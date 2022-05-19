Embracer Group has large plans for the intellectual properties acquired together with Eidos and Crystal Dynamics. More specifically for those Thief, Deus Ex, Tomb Raider and Legacy of Kain. In his latest financial report, he explicitly speaks of sequels, but also of remake, remaster and spinoffas well as transmedia projects (comics, TV series, maybe films) involving the whole group:

“After the end of the quarter, we further strengthened our development capacity and intellectual property portfolio by reaching an agreement to acquire Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal, including among others the Intellectual Properties Tomb Raider, Thief, Legacy of Kain and Deus Ex. The announcement received very positive responses. We see huge potential not only in sequels, but also in remakes, remasters and spinoffs, as well as in transmedia projects that will involve the entire group. We expect the transaction to close in the July-September period.“

Clearly, Embracer Group wants to put its new properties in the gaming sector to good use, exploiting these beloved intellectual properties to the fullest. Good news in particular for fans of Deus Ex, Thief and Legacy of Kain, three franchises frozen by Square Enix, which according to many were simply under-exploited or misused, as in the case of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, an excellent title stained. from the controversy over the controversial microtransactions.