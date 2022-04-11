Embracer Group he made numerous acquisitions in recent years, including that of Gearbox, the Borderlands studio. In total he spent $ 8.1 billion, but it does not intend to stop, because in the next few years it wants to spend a similar amount on as many acquisitions. The goal is to become the first European publisher by capitalization.

In short, we must expect other acquisitions, after the 62 that took place from 2020 to today. This was stated by Lars Wingefors, the company’s CEO, to the Financial Times, to which he also revealed some of the group’s plans. For example, Embracer will invest in free-to-play and in countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Poland, France and China.

Embracer has a market value of $ 9.9 billion and counts the beauty of 115 internal studios, as well as ten operating groups, including THQ Nordic, Koch Media / Deep Silver, Saber Interactive and Gearbox Software.

It should be noted that just recently Embracer has shown that it wants to expand beyond the world of video games by acquiring Asmodee in December 2021 and Dark Horse Media last month. The most recent title launched by Embracer Group is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, which has received a lot of critical praise.

From the point of view of the management of such a colossus, Wingefors has revealed that decisions are not made by a single center of power, this is because they do not want to burden the structure with too many decision-making levels, establishing too oppressive control over the authors. The business model followed is based on the number of games launched: “If you can only play one game, the business risk is really high, but if you play two hundred, like us, the business risk is reduced.”