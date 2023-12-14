It seems that they continue undaunted layoffs within the numerous companies acquired by Embracer Groupwith the Swedish giant having decided to make staff cuts also in 3D Realms and Slipgateawaiting official confirmation.
The issue is reported by the GameDeveloper website, which reports various testimonies from professionals directly affected by the issue. Both 3D Realms and Slipgate are now part of the Embracer Group galaxy, which has both acquired during 2021but it seems that these too have been part of the enormous restructuring initiated by the group through a significant amount of layoffs.
These are, in fact, two combined teams, in the sense that they share organization and part of the workforce, therefore the staff cut initiative concerns both at the same time.
There is no precise information yet, but according to the 3D Realms founder Scott Miller“at least half” of the two combined companies would be affected by these layoffs, which therefore appear to be substantial in this case too.
For now there are only a few testimonies
A composer of 3D Realms/Slipgate corroborated the matter, reporting that he was fired “for Christmas”, but he would not be the only one, according to what Miller reported, according to which “many people, including main developers, will soon find themselves having to look for another job.”
Miller is no longer within 3D Realms since the acquisition by Embracer Group, and for this reason we cannot take his statements as official communications, but he is certainly a person informed of the facts.
“This is something that hits me hard, because I worked with the new 3D Realms from 2014 until they were acquired by Embracer,” the team co-founder reported.
There is therefore a concrete possibility that 3D Realms (authors of Ion Fury, Ripout, Graven and Wrath: Aeon of Ruin, among others) and Slipgate will also be part of the large number of layoffs seen recently within Embracer Group, which just to name the last ones they led to the closure of Free Radical Design and Volition, layoffs at Fishlabs, Cryptic Studios, Zen Studios, Beamdog, Gearbox, Crystal Dynamics and various others.
#Embracer #Group #layoffs #Realms #Slipgate #report
Leave a Reply