It seems that they continue undaunted layoffs within the numerous companies acquired by Embracer Groupwith the Swedish giant having decided to make staff cuts also in 3D Realms and Slipgateawaiting official confirmation.

The issue is reported by the GameDeveloper website, which reports various testimonies from professionals directly affected by the issue. Both 3D Realms and Slipgate are now part of the Embracer Group galaxy, which has both acquired during 2021but it seems that these too have been part of the enormous restructuring initiated by the group through a significant amount of layoffs.

These are, in fact, two combined teams, in the sense that they share organization and part of the workforce, therefore the staff cut initiative concerns both at the same time.

There is no precise information yet, but according to the 3D Realms founder Scott Miller“at least half” of the two combined companies would be affected by these layoffs, which therefore appear to be substantial in this case too.