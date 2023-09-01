Embracer Group has fired some employees of Gearbox Publishing, according to Steve Gee, a former member of the company’s workforce who spoke about it on LinkedIn. Other former colleagues of his have confirmed what he said. The layoffs would actually have been going on for weeks and would concern only the editorial side of the study of the Borderlands series.
In short, the crisis of Embracer Group, with subsequent blood and tears restructuring, continues. Just a few hours ago the closure of Volition was announced, the studio that had the Saints Row series in hand, whose latest chapter disappointed the company’s economic expectations.
After all, it is a black period for the video game industry, between layoffs, such as those of Bioware, and prestigious closures, such as that of Mimimi Games.
Heavy renovation
Gearbox is a subsidiary of Embracer Group and has not escaped the process of renovation, due to the bad financial results of the company in the last period. After all, many have always wondered about the actual plans of Embracer’s management, which continued to announce acquisitions in a flurry. Sadly some of the acquired studios were unable to launch even one game, such as Campfire Cabal, due to being closed due to the critical situation.
The near collapse of Embracer seems to be due to the failed agreement for 2 billion dollars with Savvy Games, announced in May 2023.
