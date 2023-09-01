Embracer Group has fired some employees of Gearbox Publishing, according to Steve Gee, a former member of the company’s workforce who spoke about it on LinkedIn. Other former colleagues of his have confirmed what he said. The layoffs would actually have been going on for weeks and would concern only the editorial side of the study of the Borderlands series.

In short, the crisis of Embracer Group, with subsequent blood and tears restructuring, continues. Just a few hours ago the closure of Volition was announced, the studio that had the Saints Row series in hand, whose latest chapter disappointed the company’s economic expectations.

After all, it is a black period for the video game industry, between layoffs, such as those of Bioware, and prestigious closures, such as that of Mimimi Games.