Reportedly, Embracer Group intends to continue the massive acquisitions that helped it become Europe’s largest video game company by market capitalization.

Since the beginning of 2020, the Swedish company has made 62 acquisitions for a cost of 8.1 billion dollars.

And reportedly, the CEO Lars Wingefors stated to Financial Times which plans to make a similar number of acquisitions in the coming months and years.

The CEO said he wants to invest in the free-to-play space, as well as countries like the UK, the US, Poland, France and China.

Embracer, which has a market valuation of $ 9.9 billion, has 115 in-house game development studios and 10 operating groups including THQ Nordic, Koch Media / Deep Silver, Saber Interactive, and Gearbox Software.

The largest acquisition was the € 2.75 billion acquisition of French board game company Asmodee in December 2021.

Last year the company acquired Gearbox, developer of Borderlands, for 1.4 billion dollars and in 2021 it bought Saber, developer of the World War Z and The Witcher 3 ports, in a deal that could rise to 525 million. dollars.

Last month, Embracer acquired Dark Horse Media, a leading US comic book publisher, for an undisclosed sum.

