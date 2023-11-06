That things in Embracer Group were not going well it was now clear from several obvious signs, but now there is also confirmation from the now ex-Chief Operating Officer Egil Strunkewho announced his abandonment of the company during a year he described as “tough.”

Strunke’s departure was already known for a few months, but it only became effective a few days ago: in his place the head of Saber Interactive, Matthew Karchas interim coverage, i.e. waiting for a permanent replacement for the role.

“Last week I left Embracer Group and my role as COO,” Strunke wrote, “and it is with mixed feelings that I leave this company that has become a global phenomenon, based in Karlstad, Sweden.”