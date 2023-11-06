That things in Embracer Group were not going well it was now clear from several obvious signs, but now there is also confirmation from the now ex-Chief Operating Officer Egil Strunkewho announced his abandonment of the company during a year he described as “tough.”
Strunke’s departure was already known for a few months, but it only became effective a few days ago: in his place the head of Saber Interactive, Matthew Karchas interim coverage, i.e. waiting for a permanent replacement for the role.
“Last week I left Embracer Group and my role as COO,” Strunke wrote, “and it is with mixed feelings that I leave this company that has become a global phenomenon, based in Karlstad, Sweden.”
It’s been a difficult year
In the message, the ex-COO clearly states that the company’s situation it’s not simple at all: “On the one hand I am grateful for having had the chance to work with amazing people who I am sad to leave,” he wrote, “But on the other hand I am happy to follow new paths.”
Strunke reported that “The last year has been toughin line with the changes that have occurred in the market in general and with the consolidation of the industry”, explaining how the situation has been complicated. However, he reported that he is also “positive that Embracer will come out of this stronger than before and with a bright future ahead.”
After acquiring a huge amount of teams and becoming a global mega-conglomerate in the gaming industry, Embracer Group has initiated a staff cutting maneuver that involved layoffs in many internal teams such as Gearbox Publishing, Crystal Dynamics, Beamdog and various others, as well as the complete closure of Volition after the latest Saints Row.
