Last year, fans of the world of multiplayer titles expected a fairly ambitious project, that was none other than Payday 3, the next update developed by starbreeze which looked to be the program in which people find a new space and leave the previous game aside. Everything was going well according to those who tried it in a controlled environment, but soon many of them regretted it when the review copies arrived and when it was released.

A question and answer session was recently held regarding the finances of Embracer Group, since they have to account to their investors about the company's profits and future plans, as well as the products that are currently paying off. One of them asked for PayDay 3 and the response has not been the most pleasant in the world, since the executive director called Lars Wingefors, has mentioned that the heist shooter performed weaker than expected.

Here are his words:

The game made a positive contribution to adjusted EBIT with investments recovered in the second quarter, but underperformed management's expectations. Starbreeze is now working hard to improve the player experience.

Something that should be commented is that at this moment starbreeze has managed to stabilize the servers mentioning the following in its statement:

After some instability, we are finally functioning as it should be! Thieves robbing, civilians screaming and police stumbling around! We have a lot more cooking, keep letting us know when you find bugs and sending us your suggestions!

Remember that PayDay 3 Is available in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: VGC

Editor's note: It's sad that the final product was a disaster after the demos ran decently. The path to redemption could be complicated, since the first impression in video games is vital.