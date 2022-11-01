A few months ago one of the most important video game events of the year was announced 2023Given the Square Enix he sold many studios to Embracer Group since they did not bring him much profit. Specifically, they are all Westerners, which includes Crystal Dynamics Y Square Enix Montréalwhich apparently has already closed.

The reporter jason schreier announced through social media that this division has just been renamed Onoma a few weeks ago, it has been finished by its owners. According to what the informant says, the study was only informed today (November 1) that company executives have decided to close this section.

NEWS: Embracer has shut down Onoma, formerly Square Enix Montreal, which announced its new name just 3 weeks ago. Also:

– Some Onoma staff will move to Eidos Montreal

– Eidos canceled an unannounced game

– Eidos working with Xbox on games like Fable

It is worth mentioning that the workers will not be dismissed abruptly as has happened in other companies, but will be relocated to other departments to continue performing their same functions. So there will be no problems with video games that they are working on in conjunction with Xbox like the new fable.

As for the other sister studios, rumors have long spread that Eidos Montréal canceled some projects currently in development, this so that the team could dedicate itself to more important franchises. For its part, deus Ex continues with a game on the way, a game that is still standing and is expected to be the real step to the new generation of the saga.

Publisher’s note: This news is a bit strange, since changing the name to Onoma and then disappearing is not such a smart decision. However, it could be treated as a plan towards some greater good.