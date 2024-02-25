A couple of years ago the company known as Embracer Group became known worldwide for one specific event, and that was acquiring the Western franchises of which square enix It was falling apart, because it would not have worked as he would have liked. Since that moment they have been in the spotlight but not in such a positive way, as a couple of failures were reported in titles that they had as AAA, including PayDay 3 and also the return of Saints Row that didn't take off.

That brings us to a new report, in which they announced that as part of a restructuring plan they would be closing some development studios and also canceling games that do not have the potential to stand out in sales. As reported since June, the company had 153 unannounced games in development between internal studios and external studios that it was financing, the number fell to 138 in its second quarter and 124 in its third quarter ended in December, meaning that 29 games were scrapped. .

Recently, the general director of embrace, Lars Wingefors,has mentioned the following:

As part of the restructuring program, Embracer still has some larger structured divestiture processes underway that could strengthen our balance sheet and further reduce capital expenditure. The processes are in mature stages. It is important to add that some companies could begin restructuring before any divestment is announced.

With that in mind, it can be deduced that the elimination of jobs, studios and games is not really going to expand much further, and projects in the pipeline like the new tomb Raider Still there. Although if failures continue to be reported, they may continue to take their vision of putting investors first. It will depend on the reception of the games if everything remains stable.

Via: VGC

Editor's note: They didn't say what cut the games were, so many of them could be cell phone experiences. Also, it is possible that some were only in the planning stages, but not advanced work, since there would be an error there.