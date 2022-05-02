Embracer Group has entered into an agreement for purchase Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal development studios from Square Enixand therefore a large catalog of intellectual property that they include tomb Raider, Deus Ex, thief, Legacy of Kain and over 50 titles in the catalog of the three software houses. The total cost of the operation amounts to $ 300 million in cash which will be paid in full at the closing of the deal, which will take place between July and September of this year. “We are thrilled to welcome these development studies into Embracer Group,” said co-founder and CEO Lars Wingefors. “We appreciate their fantastic intellectual properties, the world-class talent who work there, and the excellent track record of their work.” Embracer is a large decentralized conglomerate of entrepreneurs operating in the digital entertainment sector, which from 2020 to date it has reached a market valuation of 10 billion dollars and has acquired historical brands such as THQ Nordic, Deep Silver, Saber Interacrive and Gearbox Software, but also non-video game brands such as Dark Horse Media.