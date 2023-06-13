Embracer Groupthe company that has numerous teams under it including NORDIC THQ (Alan Wake), Saber Interactive (Space Marine) and Gearboxes (Borderlands) stated that there will be big changes inside, unfortunately in the negative.

The imminent cancellation of ongoing projects, the closure of some of its teams and the massive reduction of staff were announced via an open letter posted on the company website.

It was all due to a $2 billion deal which unfortunately didn’t work out. The company’s 17,000 employees fear for their future and gamers fear for the possible cancellation of some highly anticipated projects.

These company wordswhich explain how the situation will proceed:

“The program is divided into several phases through March 2024 with a focus on cost savings, capital allocation, efficiency and consolidation. The initial phase, which is started immediately, is primarily aimed at cost savings across the group. The next phase, also launched immediately, will require further analysis to determine specific actions. The last phase will focus on internal consolidation, further utilization of resources and greater synergies within the Group.” “We ask all of our managers to lead and act with compassion, respect and integrity. During each stage and where possible, we will work to ensure that relevant team members receive information first. Where possible, we will try to give our colleagues the opportunity to move on to other projects.”

There are many projects at risk: between these Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic. However, the releases of Space Marine 2, Alan Wake 2, Pay Day 3 and the support of the glittering Dead Island 2 should not undergo any changes.