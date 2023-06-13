“This morning we announced a schedule of renovation Of Embracer Group that will make us a leaner, stronger and more focused, self-sustaining company.” Thus begins the open letter with which Lars Wingefors, the CEO of Embracer Group, announced a heavy restructuring program, which involves many layoffs .

As mentioned in the letter, in recent years Embracer Group “has invested significantly in both acquisitions than in an accelerated organic growth strategy. We have acquired some of the leading intellectual properties in the entertainment industry and invested in one of the largest streams of games in the industry.”

The restructuring program aims to strengthen the company and improve its cash flow so as to “cope with the worsening economic and market situation”.

The program “will significantly reduce our debt. After the completion of this program, we will generate profitability growth with lower business risks and higher margins in the PC/Console segment in the coming years. This, in turn, will give us the freedom to continue to grow and deliver high-quality experiences that our players truly enjoy.”

The program is divided into several phases and will focus on cost reduction, capital allocation, efficiency and consolidation. The first phase, that of cost cutting, will begin immediately. Many layoffs are expected. The second phase, which has also already begun, provides for a more accurate analysis of the situation in order to make targeted choices. The third and final phase “will focus on internal consolidation, utilization of resources and synergies within the Group.”

No specific numbers are provided on layoffs: “Embracer currently employs approximately 17,000 people, and while that number will be lower at the end of the year, it is still too early to give an exact forecast on that matter.

It’s painful to see talented team members leave. Our people are what make up the very fabric of Embracer. I understand and respect that many of you will be concerned about your position and I don’t have all the answers to all the questions. Let me be clear that the decisions regarding this program have not been taken lightly.

I am asking all of our managers to lead and act with compassion, respect and integrity. At each stage and where possible, we will work to ensure that affected team members are informed first. Where possible, we will try to offer the opportunity to move on to other projects.”

It is also pointed out that in the face of layoffs in some companies, there will also be hirings in others. “The truth is, the faster we act, the sooner we emerge as a stronger company.”

As for the games, the impact of the restructuring will only affect the unannounced ones, while the announced ones will follow the established schedule. All in a period that will see many strong releases for the company, such as Remnant 2, Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2, Payday 3, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, Arizona Sunshine 2, Alone in the Dark, Homeworld 3 and more, period started with the great launch of Dead Island 2, which went far beyond expectations.