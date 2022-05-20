Earlier this month it was revealed that Square Enix had sold the Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal studios to Embracer, as well as the properties of tomb Raider and Deus Ex. Although at the moment the companies are still working on the transaction, some of the plans they have with these series have already been announced.

Through a financial report, Embracer Group has indicated that it not only plans to work on sequels to the properties that are now in its hands, but also we would also see remakes, remasters, spin-offs, and other types of projects in the future. This was what was said about it:

“Ad [de la compra] had an incredibly positive response. We see great potential, not only in sequels, but also in remakes, remasters, spin-offs, as well as other transmedia projects throughout the Group. We expect the transaction to close in the July-September period.”

Sure, the specific details are still a mystery. For its part, Embracer Group hopes that between July and September of this year the purchase of these three studies will be completed. Once this topic is in the past, it is very certain that the conglomerate will begin to release more information about the future of these series.

Although the future of properties like Legacy of Kain and Deus Ex is still a total mystery, Let’s remember that a new Tomb Raider is already in development using the Unreal Engine 5. In related topics, you can learn more about the purchase here. Similarly, here we tell you what will happen to the Marvel games.

Editor’s note:

The biggest positive aspect of the purchase is that old properties could return in the future. Embracer Group is no stranger to remasters and remakes of old games, but it’s not afraid to deliver mobile games either. We can only wait and see what will happen to these properties.

Via: Embracer Group