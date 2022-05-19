The conglomerate values ​​the possibility of developing sequels, remakes, remasters and spin-offs.

In early May, Square Enix surprised the industry with the sale of some of its Western developers: Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal. With a transaction amounting to $300 millionEmbracer Group has welcomed these studies with the intention of making a hole (even bigger) in the video game market.

Although the fate of franchises that require external approvals, the gaming community is also interested in the future of some of the most famous IPs in the industry. After all, the developers bought by Embracer Group have licenses such as Tomb Raider, Legacy of Kain, Thief and Deus Ex. A selection of intellectual properties that, as the gigantic conglomerate shares, would give for sequels, remakes, remasters and more.

“Ad [de la compra] had an incredibly positive response. We see great potential, not only in sequels, but also in remakes, remasters, spin-offs, as well as other transmedia projects throughout the Group. We expect the transaction to close in the July-September period,” says Embracer Group in the latest financial report. Therefore, we can expect the company to squeeze out the Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, and Square Enix Montreal franchises in the coming years.

Bearing in mind that Embracer Group speaks of “other transmedia projects”, it is possible that we will see initiatives that go beyond the video game. At 3DJuegos we are already dreaming of the return of 6 sagas full of potential, but it should be noted that the conglomerate already has many games in development. In this sense, the group is also preparing the launch of the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and, although there is no news about it, it already predicts that it will be a bestseller.

