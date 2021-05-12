Every day that passes more conglomerates in the video game industry that add new studios to expand their market shares and expand audiences. In that sense, now Embracer Group acquires another four studios. The Swedish company had already done with companies such as Gearbox Entertainment (Borderlands series), 4A Games (Metro series) or Tarsier Studios (Little Nightmares series). Now it has confirmed the acquisition of more studios that are incorporated into their discipline as subsidiaries and that will continue to offer new experiences for all types of players.
As it has informed the GamingBolt portal, the new batch of studies acquired by Embracer Group is made up of Appeal Studios, a Swedish company that is working on a science fiction action-adventure game in an open world; Kaiko, specialized in ports and who has already worked with the Embracer subsidiary THQ Nordic; Massive Miniteam, a German study; Y Frame Break, a Swedish studio that is developing a new intellectual property that will focus on offering a cooperative experience.
Embracer Group Discusses Acquisition of Aspyr and Gearbox
For its part, THQ Nordic has established Gate 21 studio in Bosnia and Herzegovina in order to have on its side “the best 3D characters and facial animations in video game development”. The four acquisitions have cost the Embracer Group a total of 124 million SEK, around 12.25 million euros. By way of conclusion, this reflects that THQ Nordic now has 68 affiliate studios in more than 40 countries and they employ more than 7,100 employees.
