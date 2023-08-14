In May 2023, as we reported, embracer had announced that she was unable to close a $2 billion deal for which he had been dealing for about seven months. All this has caused a sharp decrease in sales forecasts and a collapse of the company’s value on the stock exchange. However, we did not know who the Swedish company was dealing with. Now, via a report from Axios, we find out that it was Savvy Games Groupbacked by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) which is led by Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
At the time, collaborations with Microsoft and Sony had been hypothesized, perhaps for an agreement linked to a major exclusive. There was then talk of Netflix, Amazon, NetEase and Tencent. But now we discover through four sources of Axios and through some documents that it is actually the Arab entity.
Savvy Games Group, who is it
Led by CEO Brian Ward, a longtime gaming industry executive who has worked for both Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts, Savvy Games Group has spoken openly about his aspirations to turn Saudi Arabia into a new gaming hub, with studios on site. However, it is not yet clear why Savvy has backed out of the deal.
We also recall that Embracer Group has already received a billion dollar investment since Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) last year. In general, the big companies that have accepted funds from the PIF have faced a lot of criticism considering that they come from a nation known for its human rights abuses.
The report has not yet been confirmed or denied by Embracer Group and Savvy Games Group.
