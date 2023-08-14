In May 2023, as we reported, embracer had announced that she was unable to close a $2 billion deal for which he had been dealing for about seven months. All this has caused a sharp decrease in sales forecasts and a collapse of the company’s value on the stock exchange. However, we did not know who the Swedish company was dealing with. Now, via a report from Axios, we find out that it was Savvy Games Groupbacked by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) which is led by Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

At the time, collaborations with Microsoft and Sony had been hypothesized, perhaps for an agreement linked to a major exclusive. There was then talk of Netflix, Amazon, NetEase and Tencent. But now we discover through four sources of Axios and through some documents that it is actually the Arab entity.