The latest studio to be affected by Embracer’s “comprehensive restructuring program” is Insurgency and Day of Infamy developer New World Interactive.

Following a report of the studio’s closure by Nick Calandra (Second Wind), Embracer has confirmed layouts at New World Interactive.

New World was acquired by Embracer in 2020 through its subsidiary Saber Interactive.

Newscast: Why are there so many games industry layoffs?



In a statement shared with Eurogamer, Embracer said: “Saber Interactive has confirmed that there have been restructuring changes involving the New World Interactive subsidiary.” It continued: “This reorganization has resulted in layoffs at the studio.”

It remains unconfirmed how many staff will be laid off and which departments will be affected. Eurogamer has contacted Saber directly for further clarification on the status of New World Interactive.

Embracer said Saber is “actively working to fill existing open roles” within the company with those impacted by the layoffs. Affected employees are also to receive severity packages, it added.

“Saber also assures that development will continue on Insurgency: Sandstorm,” Embracer said, “as well as on unannounced future projects.”

This is the latest in a set of layouts at Embracer-owned studios following its decision to “restructure” in June. In Embracer’s financial report for Q2 2023/24, CEO Lars Wingefors confirmed 900 employees were laid off between July and September. This included layouts at Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics and Mythforce developer Beamdog.

A new report from earlier this month stated Timesplitters developer Free Radical is at risk of closure following an evaluation by Embracer. Last week, around 50 employees at Fishlabs (owned by Plaion, which is in turn owned by Embracer) were laid off due to “restructuring”.

Layoffs continue throughout the industry too, as earlier today EA confirmed layouts at F1 developer Codemasters.