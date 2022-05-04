It was news a few days ago, but it continues to be talked about: as we know Embracer Group acquired Western studies of Square Enix. Eidos Montreal, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix Montreal will now be under the wing of the Swedish company.

The deal cost 300 million dollars and many wonder why this figure is so low, if we think that in addition to the studios, several successful IPs such as Tomb Raider and Deus Ex will now be part of Embracer.

About that, Christopher Dring GamesIndustry made a quick comparison to another acquisition that took place a while ago. According to Dring, Embracer’s acquisition of Square Enix / Eidos cost less than the acquisition of Rare in 2002, 20 years ago. Microsoft spent $ 375 million on the development studio at the time, “when non-market values ​​weren’t as inflated as they are now“says Dring.

Embracer has bought the Square Enix West / Eidos business, including Tomb Raider, for less than Microsoft bought Rare… and that was 20 years ago when values ​​weren’t as inflated as they are today – Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) May 2, 2022



Square Enix somehow for some would “get rid” of Western studies because they are not so fruitful. A recent estimate claims that Enix would have lost around $ 200 million from Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Guandians of the Galaxy Square.