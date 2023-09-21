Embracer Group continues with its restructuring and downsizing operation of the many teams it has acquired, unfortunately still with others layoffswhich concern in this case Beamdogthe team behind Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition and Mythforce.
Just over a year after the acquisition by the new Swedish gaming giant, which in 2022 had assimilated the team from Aspyr Media, Beamdog is faced with a staff cut that seems to be of a certain size.
Reportedly, it is 26 staff members between development teams, producers, artists and quality control staff, thus investing a significant portion of the work team.
Embracer continues to reduce its workforce
The former-associate producer Misa Bloniarz confirmed what happened on LinkedIn: “Last Friday, 26 people were fired at Beamdog and unfortunately I am one of them”, something also confirmed by other former team members such as QA Manager Erin McIntyre and the associate graphic artist Jill Hollet.
Beamdog is therefore also part of the staff reduction maneuvers initiated on large scale by Embracer Group, which in addition to expanding dramatically, apparently also intends to contain the size of the group.
Among the most sensational news in this sense are the closure of the Volition team and Campfire Cabal, as well as strong staff reductions for Gearbox and Rainbow Studios.
