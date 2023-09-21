Embracer Group continues with its restructuring and downsizing operation of the many teams it has acquired, unfortunately still with others layoffswhich concern in this case Beamdogthe team behind Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition and Mythforce.

Just over a year after the acquisition by the new Swedish gaming giant, which in 2022 had assimilated the team from Aspyr Media, Beamdog is faced with a staff cut that seems to be of a certain size.

Reportedly, it is 26 staff members between development teams, producers, artists and quality control staff, thus investing a significant portion of the work team.