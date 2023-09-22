It seems that the operation of downsizing and reorganization of Embracer Group is destined to continue, with the possibility that this includes the sale or closure of other teams In the near futureaccording to what the CEO reported during a recent financial meeting.

Speaking to investors, the CEO of Embracer Group, Lars Wingeforsreported that the group may have to “continue to make drastic decisions” to cope with the economic situation and try to make the conglomerate more efficient from the point of view of operating costs.

This, in fact, seems to refer to the need to turn to others staff cuts and also team closures, like what we have seen in the last period from the Swedish mega-group.

Wingefors called the decision to close Campfire Cabal and Volition “tough”, as well as reduce staff at Crystal Dynamics, Rainbow Studios and Beamdog, however he also added that the company is “determined to continue the process” it has started, so it is not excluding that such decisions may be repeated and may involve additional development teams.