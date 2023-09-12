The Bloomberg portal has published on its pages an internal email from Gearbox written by chief communications officer Dan Hewitt for the staff, in which he talks about the future of the company, confirming the report that Embrace might decide to sell it to a third-party company or explore other options.

According to what was written in the email, Gearbox currently does not know exactly what will happen in the future, except that there will be numerous speculations on the matter. Hewitt says there are many options under consideration such as moving from Embracer Group to another company or breaking away and become an independent company.

“The underlying assumption is that Gearbox remains part of Embracer. However, there are many options under consideration, including Gearbox moving, independence, and more,” Hewitt wrote in the email.

“Ultimately we will move forward with whatever path is best for both Gearbox and Embracer. Nothing has been decided yet, but there will be a lot of speculation in the coming weeks.”