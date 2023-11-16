A couple of months ago, one of the most anticipated multiplayer games in recent years was launched, Payday 3, a game that in the demos and betas managed to meet the desired quality, but when the full version arrived, the opposite happened, a disaster. This has led to multiple patches being applied, this for better matchmaking between players and other issues, but apparently there has not been a noticeable improvement, and it is aware of that embrace group.

Through a question and answer session on the results of the second quarter of embrace On Thursday, the CEO, Lars Wingefors, said Payday 3 It had turned out to be a little weaker than expected. Implying that it is a game that did not have the necessary support, and that is precisely because of the marked deficiencies in terms of finding available players and the occasional bug in different versions, whether on PC or consoles.

Here what was mentioned:

The game made a positive contribution to adjusted EBIT with investments recovered in the second quarter, but underperformed management’s expectations. Starbreeze is now working hard to improve the player experience.

A patch that was originally scheduled to arrive in early October was delayed after finding critical bugs in its update process that needed to be fixed to avoid the possibility of player progression being wiped. And according to what the company mentioned, now what has arrived in the month of November should be enough for it to run decently.

Remember that Payday 3 Is available in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: This game could have some sort of redemption in the coming months, but people will be slow to forgive the mistakes of Starbreeze and also Embracer Group. For the sake of those millions invested, it is better that they try to make things right.