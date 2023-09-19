Samsung Electronics has presented a training program to help all types of gamers reach new goals: the Samsung Embrace your game Game Portal and the Samsung YouTube channel will offer insights and guides created by the most authoritative professional players and content creators. Furthermore, interactive training sessions, video workshops and tutorials will be organised, and other materials dedicated to gamers of all categories will be made available. There will be previews of the latest products and gaming technologies from Samsung. In particular, the Level Up Gamer Training section of the platform will have a practical focus with tips, advice and secrets on the best way to defeat all the bosses in Diablo Immortal and how to grow as a player in World of Warcraft.

“Our platform, Embrace Your Game, is a great example of how esports and gaming have huge audience demand. With 62% of European gamers saying they play at least once a week, that’s millions of people who dedicate their time to something they love, and as we have seen, gaming is a fundamental part of social interactions and relationship building all over the world”, explains Amelia-Eve Warden, Senior Communications Manager and Gaming Expert to Adnkronos Tech&Games , Samsung Europe, referring to a report published a few days ago. “41% of Italian gamers believe that gaming makes them more confident and improves their social skills. This is a significant statistic that shows the importance of gaming for people. Gaming not only creates lasting relationships through ‘love a hobby or passion, but also contributes to the development of people, which is why a platform like this is so necessary.”

For every level of gamer, from casual to hardcore, Level Up will offer information on titles for smartphones, PCs and consoles. Among the professional players and content creators who will be present in Level Up is QueenE, a Swedish Overwatch 2 expert. She was general manager of the Swedish team in the Overwatch World Cup 2018 and obtained the bronze medal (female section) in the IeSF world championship in StarCraft 2. Then there is AnnacakeLIVE, a Twitch streamer who lives in Frankfurt, Germany, LittleMoTAC, an active Overwatch 2 streamer, a supporter of diversity and inclusion, who fights for better representation in the world of gaming, and Rage Darling, World of Warcraft content creator. For those looking for the best monitors, smartphones and other products to optimize their gaming set up, the Hardware section of Gamer Training will offer advice for all types of players. These suggestions can range from simply finding the best gaming monitor to building a custom PC from scratch, starting from changing GPUs to discovering the best SSD cards. The platform will contain information for all types of gaming systems, whether PC or console to play on the sofa.

“As a gamer myself, when I search for tutorials for a specific game, I have to scroll through millions of pieces of content before I find the answer I need. We will provide specific content on specific games in one place, along with products that can help you improve your gaming gear at home,” explains Warden. “Since this platform is in exclusive partnership with Activision Blizzard, we exclusively use their games, such as Overwatch 2, World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Diablo Immortal and Crash Bandicoot Team Rumble. It is not only for experienced gamers, but also for total beginners who don’t know much about SSD storage or what refresh rate means. The platform was created to help anyone better understand the world of gaming and improve themselves as a gamer.”