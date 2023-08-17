Javier Milei, leader of Libertad Avanza, during a rally in Buenos Aires Anita Pouchard Serra (Bloomberg)

“When I talk about burning the Central Bank, it is not a metaphor, I want to blow it up, but this is literal. That is, make it implode and leave all the rubble. These incendiary statements are from Javier Milei, the ultra-liberal who won the primaries in Argentina last Sunday by surprise and who has become a serious candidate to preside over the country. His explosive speech has triumphed among a population exhausted after decades of inflation and permanent crisis, in a country whose economy cannot get out of the devilish circle of deficit, debt and currency devaluation.

The loss of purchasing power of Argentines is sudden, with inflation that in July stood at 113.4% year-on-year. His purchasing power has further deteriorated since Monday, when the central bank announced a devaluation of the peso of 18.3% and a drastic rate hike from 97% to 118% in the face of the financial tremor caused by Milei’s unexpected triumph. . His speech about destroying everything goes through the dollarization of the economy. Embrace once and officially the dollar as a currency –already ubiquitous in the daily life of Argentines–, after which the monetary authority would be none other than the Fed. The Central Bank of Argentina would cease to be the unstoppable machine of printing money that feeds the black beast of inflation, according to Milei.

His groundbreaking proposal to dollarize the country, however, collides with a harsh reality, the lack of dollar reserves in the central bank. The dollarization of the economy supposes the withdrawal of all the pesos in circulation and the delivery of dollars instead. This conversion does not only include bills but also loans and deposits. For this, it is necessary to have a reserve of dollars that Milei’s own economic team estimates at 35,000 million dollars, without counting on a new devaluation. However, the central bank’s net dollar reserves, once its payment commitments have been discounted, are negative by around 5,000 million dollars.

As explained by the Argentine economist Luciana Taft, Afi’s economic analysis expert, “dollarization is a measure of last resort, when there is no other option and it is assumed that the country has so little credibility that it cannot even have its own currency. It is putting on paper how poor you are and accepting it”. The closest Argentina has come to such a drastic measure was during the 1990s, when convertibility was established with a fixed exchange rate of one peso to one dollar. Inflation came to register an increase of 3,079% per year in 1989 and 2,314% the following year, in the midst of a serious financial crisis and high levels of poverty among its population. And the response of the then Minister of Economy Domingo Cavallo, from Carlos Menem’s executive, was to decide, in 1991, that a peso was worth the same as a dollar.

That measure had the overwhelming effect of completely puncturing inflation, although with an economic and social cost during the following years that ended up exploding with the corralito of 2001. “That convertibility created an illusion of wealth that was not true, it was done to a very expensive exchange rate, the peso was overvalued”, explains Taft. These were years of abundant inflow of foreign investment, with a prominent role for Spanish capital with episodes such as the privatization of the YPF oil company, which was followed by deflation and a serious and traumatic economic recession. “The convertibility of one peso to one dollar managed to stop hyperinflation but it lasted too long. Such a measure, or dollarization, must be something transitory”, adds Taft.

Beyond the current lack of net reserves in dollars in the central bank, Milei himself acknowledges that the dollarization of the Argentine economy would not be immediate and that it would be adopted in a second phase. The first would be the reduction of public spending and the deficit, the origin of the debt that ends up increasing inflation and the economic measure that the IMF insists on demanding in exchange for granting its loans. Once that goal has been achieved, and has not been met in recent decades, the idea of ​​dollarization would no longer be logical. With healthier public accounts, the Argentine peso could by itself regain credibility among investors, as experts say.

Whatever the winner of the presidential elections in October, the economic challenge ahead is enormous and the pressure on the Argentine currency will persist. At Bank of America, they calculate that the worst is yet to come for the peso, which could weaken in its official exchange rate to 545 units per dollar, from the current 350, and to 1,193 by the end of 2024.

Maximum uncertainty until October First round. The primary elections held on Sunday in Argentina have served to define which are the candidates that will face each other in the presidential elections that are held on October 22. A second round will only be avoided if the winner achieves 45% of the votes or 40% with a difference of 10 points over his immediate follower. precedents. Milei's victory in the primaries, with 30% of the votes, is a good precedent but does not guarantee her arrival in power. They did reach it in the first round in 2011 Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and in 2019 Alberto Fernández, winners in turn of the primaries. Mauricio Macri, on the other hand, won the 2015 presidential elections without having been the most voted in the primaries.

