Who doesn’t travel nowadays? The act of traveling is practically universal, it is an experience that gives us the opportunity to get closer to people, explore different facets of ourselves, learn about the richness of our world and accumulate unforgettable memories. We travel for business reasons, to be close to our loved ones, to escape the daily routine, for educational purposes or to immerse ourselves in new cultures and traditions, among many other reasons. Each individual finds their own motivation on each trip, and sometimes a single trip can encompass several of these reasons. Fortunately, today, the act of traveling is more accessible than ever. Just three decades ago, embarking on a trip was an adventure that required exhaustive planning and a considerable outlay of money, but today, the world has become smaller and more accessible thanks to technological advances and connectivity with destinations that Before they were not so well known.

The tourism sector and in particular the aviation industry have witnessed a remarkable transformation as a result of these changes in technology, prices and accessibility. Low-cost airlines have revolutionized the industry, providing affordable fares and building an extensive route network that has brought a diversity of destinations to a wider audience. Additionally, the digital revolution has profoundly transformed the way travelers plan and enjoy their trips, regardless of their motivations. Today, easy access to the Internet from our mobile devices and computers allows us to carry out the entire flight planning and booking process online in a simple and efficient way. In addition, airline mobile applications simplify management before, during and after the trip, making the lives of all travelers much easier.

However, the advancement of digital is not the only trend that has been consolidated in the sector recently. We have also witnessed the rise of lesser-known destinations. Although European capitals have always been the most popular destinations, we have observed significant growth in demand for trips to less in-demand regions. This trend is the result of a combination of factors such as the change in traveler preferences, the search for authenticity and the influence of social networks, which have popularized lesser-known destinations thanks to the experience of other travelers. This phenomenon has also allowed tourists to experience the world in a different way and for airlines and companies in the tourism sector to generate an important economic and social impact where they arrive for the first time.

Furthermore, today, travelers are looking for more than just visiting destinations; They seek unique, meaningful and authentic experiences. Contemporary travelers want to go further and immerse themselves in the local culture, learn new skills and participate in it. In this sense, it is essential that there is cooperation between airlines and local tourism organizations where the exchange of information and sharing of interests is possible to enrich the traveler’s experience and that they know the alternatives that each place offers.

In this context, it has been satisfactory to demonstrate Ryanair’s ability to adapt to the changing needs of travelers, offering innovative digital solutions, affordable fares and exceptional connections in Spain and Europe. Thus, we have identified regional destinations with demand and have incorporated them into our route network, staying at the forefront of tourism. The expansion of our network to different locations in Eastern Europe or destinations such as Jordan highlight the diversity of options we offer to millions of travelers, while contributing to the growth and development of these destinations. In fact, for the next winter season that is approaching, the company will have 545 routes in Spain, will operate in 27 airports and will have 10 bases available, having carefully selected highly demanded destinations and having taken into account the interest of our clients in those places. that stand out for their Christmas atmosphere and traditional markets.

Thus, today, on World Tourism Day, following a significant recovery from the challenges posed by the pandemic, it is crucial to insist on the importance of airlines and tourism-related businesses remaining agile and adapting proactive to emerging trends. This adaptation is not only a necessary response to travelers’ demands, but also an opportunity to raise the quality of travel experiences. In an increasingly connected world, in which travelers seek authenticity, ease and alternatives, companies that embrace these trends will be able to meet the demands of a constantly evolving market and contribute to the promotion of tourism in the future.