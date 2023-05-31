The former mayor of Iguala, Jose Luis Abarcafollowing the route of the hitmen and drug traffickers who participated in the disappearance of the youth of Ayotzinapa, He has been declared innocent of that crime, although he will remain in jail because he has other processes against him.

There are all kinds of testimonies of the relationship of Abarca and his wife, Maria de los Angeles Pinedawith united warriors and the participation of both in the kidnapping and disappearance of the young people. But it seems that we are facing a trend that forgets the real culprits, since most of the hit men are already at large, to look for guilty parties in politics, imprisoning characters, such as Jesus Murillo Karam or General Rodríguez Pérez, whose work as public officials can be debated but who had nothing to do with that crime.

The main protagonists of that tragedy were the then municipal president José Luis Abarca and his wife, María de los Ángeles Pineda; the criminal groups Guerreros Unidos and Los Rojos; The relations of these groups with the government of Ángel Aguirre Rivero were decisive; there was participation of leaders of the PRD and Morena in the region, and behind all of them was the production of marijuana and opium gum in the area.

30 years ago, Jose Luis Abarca he toured the country selling gold and silver earrings, necklaces and bracelets. He also sold, with his grandfather Isidoro, hats that he brought from Toluca to Iguala. But about 15 years later, suddenly, Abarca and his family became millionaires. From selling hats and jewelry house to house for years, Abarca one day announced that he would invest 300 million pesos in the construction of a commercial plaza in Iguala, Plaza Tamarindos. It was 2008 and by that date it already had six commercial premises, which in 2015 had become 19 in Guerrero and another six in Morelos. had become the largest gold merchant in Iguala.

Abarca met what would be his wife, Maria de los Angeles Pineda, in the store that his grandfather had, where he also sold wedding dresses. María de los Ángeles and her mother, Leonor, came to the store to sell dresses that they made themselves. But in a few years, María de los Ángeles also became a powerful and wealthy woman.

Both flirted at one time with the PRI, but found shelter in the PRD. covers was made PRD candidate when he was not yet a member of that party and was imposed on other groups by an agreement in which the then Secretary of Health Ángel Aguirre, former senator Lazaro Mazonwho became the main operator of Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Guerrero, and the leadership of the party headed by Jesús Zambrano at the time.

Lazaro Mazonone day led an external aspirant, encompassesbefore the PRD leadership, and threatened to leave the party if they did not accept his protégé as a candidate in Iguala. Mazón’s relationship with the Abarcas was old. When they were both young, Abarca’s aunt supplied Lázaro with gold pieces so that he could sell them, and that was how Mazón was able to finance his medical studies. The relationship with aguirre was born in 2011, when the then candidate was campaigning in Iguala and Abarca asked the campaign coordinator, his compadre mazonwhich would allow him organize an event at the jewelry center. On January 9, 2011, Aguirre arrived there. It was Abarca who led the event and pledged his support and that of other jewelers for the candidate. From that day on, Abarca and María de los Ángeles became fully involved in the campaign, not only with moral support, but also contributing millions of pesos.

For those dates, María de los Ángeles was already one of the main leaders of the criminal organization Guerreros Unidos in Iguala.. His decisions passed over José Luis and everyone knew it. She was the one who had the police control and municipal employees. María de los Ángeles Pineda in Iguala was called the warrior…for his harshness with the employees and for his relationship with the cartel led by his brothers.

the warrior, a few days before the Iguala tragedy, had practically reached its goal. On September 7, she had been appointed state councilor of the PRD, sheltered by Nueva Izquierda, by Governor Aguirre, even by Mazón, who was already in Morena and there was no doubt that she would be the candidate for mayor of Iguala instead of her husband.

At the same time that the Abarca Pinedas advanced in their political career and joined the high spheres of Guerrero politics, the Guerreros Unidos criminal group, whose leaders were the brothers of María de los Angeles, he became the owner of Igualaand from there they ended up controlling 14 municipalities in the north of the state and Tierra Caliente, as well as different regions of Morelos and the State of Mexico.

The rest of the story is known: the Abarca assassinations of rivals within the PRD, the confrontation with the Los Rojos cartel and with the students of Ayotzinapathe orders to their hit men to finish them off on the day of the work report of María de los Angeles.

But now Abarca is innocent, the hitmen have become protected witnesses and are free, and along the way a former prosecutor is in jail like the military commanders in the area, although there is not a single piece of evidence against them. But political revenge has already been exercised. Justice will be for another case.

