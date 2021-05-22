Here, life begins again .. People return to their places of business, the corridors regain the momentum that it lost more than a year ago, and everyone is striving to take over the reins after suddenly lost without warning. Our return to life comes with heavy trails, in which we have changed a lot, no matter what we claim to the contrary, perhaps we have become on some side more powerful than before, but it is certain that weakness has parts in us, so to what extent do we realize the truth of that ?! We are on the verge of a life that seems similar to the previous one, except that we are not the same as we were before.

I look back on my own memories with the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, those days that now seem like a gentle cross in front of me, I watch myself as a child with her father dragging a bag with some books in it, eagerly examining it with out of patience waiting until I return home to read what I got, dreaming of my upcoming times that will isolate me from Everyone is in an unreal seclusion in a room where my sisters share with me .. That hobby that occupied my life was the door that crossed me to worlds that had never crossed my mind … a hobby that I paid for through my limited relationships with everything around me, games, friends and many means of entertainment, but it is She gave me many times what she lost for her .. I take that back while looking at the Abu Dhabi Book Fair, which I have never missed since it opened its doors to the public after its absence last year for the first time in its history.

This was what it was, but now the relationship between the book and its people has shifted away, and the pandemic took from it something that was difficult to take in other circumstances, unlike what was at the beginning of the pandemic regarding the stone as an opportunity for reading and knowledge, the matter has declined to a large degree in recent times, and unlike what I used to think in myself that the cessation of social relations and the hustle and bustle of places and life were my fuel and motivation for reading. The truth is that there is no longer any hustle I want to escape from into the arms of books .. So is the return of life to its covenant an opportunity to restore what was between me and my books ?!