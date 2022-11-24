Embolo goal with Switzerland, but he doesn’t celebrate against “his” Cameroon

There Swiss beats the Cameroon 1-0 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar: the match winner is the forward Breel Donald Embolo (on a cross from the former Inter Shaqiri). But the player, despite the very heavy goal (the number 12 with the Swiss national team), which makes the Swiss side’s actions soar with a view to qualifying for the round of 16 (but it is a complicated group with Brazil and Serbia), does not rejoice.

Embolo and the goal in Switzerland-Cameroon: he raises his arm, then doesn’t rejoice

Breel Embolo after the winning goal in Switzerland-Cameroon raise your hands, hug Shaqiri who provided him with the assist and then almost apologizes. The reason? The 25-year-old Swiss striker was born in the Cameroonian capital (Yaoundé) and moved to Switzerland at the age of six. Since 2014 he has the Swiss citizenship and feels very Swiss (“I think I’m 60 or 70 percent Swiss now, more than I’m African” his words in a recent interview), but of course he has never forgotten his origins. For example, it should be emphasized that the player under the Monk (after six years in the Bundesliga: arrived from Basel at the Schalke 04 then moving on to Borussia Monchengladbach where he played three seasons) has acharity association active in Cameroon (supports disadvantaged children of his country of origin, in Peru – where his mother was born – and those refugees in Switzerland), in addition to posters hanging in the boy’s room was to Eto’o (in addition to those of Ronaldinho And 50 cents).



Embolo, the match winner of Switzerland-Cameroon at the World Cup in Qatar and the 36 shirt

A curiosity about Breel Embolo: in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar is playing the number 7 shirt of Switzerlandbut usually in club teams usually use the 36. The reason is linked to his history as an immigrant in the Swiss country and he explained it in an interview: 36 was the line of the bus he used to go to training as a boy: “In Switzerland I felt well received, I found many friends. Football has made my integration easier, I like having this connection even with the number I wear”.

