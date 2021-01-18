Borussia de Mönchengladbach has separated Breel Embolo. The club has announced that its footballer had skipped the regulations against the coronavirus of the German Football League (DFL) and will not be in this Tuesday’s match against him Werder Bremen: “Breel Embolo has been left out of the call for tomorrow’s Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen after it came to light on Monday afternoon that the Swiss international may have violated coronavirus safety regulations” . However, according to Bild, the real reason is that the club has punished him after being identified by the police when participating in a party in a restaurant with 22 other people.

The German media has indicated that the police went to a restaurant in Essen after neighbors reported that the music was too loud when the place was supposed to be closed. There they found 23 people celebrating a party. Gladbach has announced that he will not have the player again until he is negative in the tests against the coronavirus. The Mönchengladbach team has the option of recovering the player for Friday’s game against him Borussia Dortmund.

Plunger, 23, has scored four goals and given three assists in the 20 games he has played this season with the Borussia of Mönchengladbach.