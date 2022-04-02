Driven by the aspiring mvp, the Sixers trim 144 points to the Hornets. The Cavs win again: Madison Square Garden has been won
Comfortable successes for Philadelphia and Cleveland in the NBA games played in the early American afternoon. They had to win, respectively, to keep up with the leaders and to keep a spark of hope for the playoffs headed east. Mission accomplished, against Charlotte and New York, blown away in a blatant way.
Philadelphia 76ers-Charlotte Hornets 144-114
The thermometer says the Philly patient doesn’t worry. In no way. The 76ers (47-30), returning from three defeats in a row, disintegrate Charlotte (40-38) who was also motivated: the match began with Brooklyn and Atlanta, confronted by the calendar during the day, with the grid from Play- In the East still to be defined. The Hornets did not seem, even as a vague resemblance, a playoff team, with LaMelo Ball authoring an even disturbing counter-performance. For the guys at Coach Rivers, it was said, instead everything was smooth. The attack has too many resources at its disposal to be slowed down by opponents of this mediocre level: Embiid went crazy, Harden fanned assists, Thybulle and Maxey brought athleticism and intensity, Harris the triple to target. All easy this time. The score said 103-80 already after 36 ‘, the match already closed with a double throw, the owners certainly did not have to work overtime as minutes. Embiid finished with 29 points and 14 rebounds, keeping the MVP candidacy alive. The Hornets fair of horrors exhibited Plumlee in the line shooting free shots with his left hand: results similar to the iron bombings he is used to concocting with his right. Only good news for Coach Borrego: the return of Gordon Hayward after 22 games of absence due to an ankle injury: he looked rusty, but the team in this season finale needs his basketball acumen, in attack.
Philadelphia: Embiid 29 (11/13 from two, 1/3 from three, 4/6 free throws), Harris 23, Maxey 19. Rebounds: Embiid 14. Assist: Harden 13.
Charlotte: Bridges 20 (5/8, 1/4, 7/109 tl), Washington 14, Ball 13. Rebounds: Bridges 5. Assists: Rozier 6.
New York Knicks-Cleveland Cavaliers 101-119
Cleveland (43-35) struggles only once at Garden, then spreads. He scores when and how he wants, despite the absences of the unavailable Allen, Mobley and Rondo. Garland perfected the double double with 24 points and 13 assists, Love plays well from the bench. Especially the Knicks (34-44) already eliminated from the playoff race, are unpresentable these days, even more so the time in which Barrett argues with the basket: 4/18 shooting … The decisive extension is the 7-0 partial guest who is worth 87-74 in the middle of the third quarter, crowned by Brown’s dunk. Then 102-85 after 36 ‘. Victory already consolidated for the Cavs, who will then close with seven players in double figures of points. And defense of New York in disarray, the definitive white flag for a team coached by Coach Thibodeau. Toppin’s fair game for the Knicks, at least, which finally finds minutes, with Randle out, in plain clothes. But they are meager consolations.
New York: Toppin 20 (4/6, 1/4, 9/9 tl), Fournier 19, Quickley 17. Rebounds: Quickley 7. Assist: Quickley 7.
Cleveland: Garland 24 (3/10, 5/9, 3/4 tl), LeVert 19, Brown 16, Okoro 16. Rebounds: Brown 13. Assists: Garland 13.
