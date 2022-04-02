Comfortable successes for Philadelphia and Cleveland in the NBA games played in the early American afternoon. They had to win, respectively, to keep up with the leaders and to keep a spark of hope for the playoffs headed east. Mission accomplished, against Charlotte and New York, blown away in a blatant way.

Philadelphia 76ers-Charlotte Hornets 144-114

The thermometer says the Philly patient doesn’t worry. In no way. The 76ers (47-30), returning from three defeats in a row, disintegrate Charlotte (40-38) who was also motivated: the match began with Brooklyn and Atlanta, confronted by the calendar during the day, with the grid from Play- In the East still to be defined. The Hornets did not seem, even as a vague resemblance, a playoff team, with LaMelo Ball authoring an even disturbing counter-performance. For the guys at Coach Rivers, it was said, instead everything was smooth. The attack has too many resources at its disposal to be slowed down by opponents of this mediocre level: Embiid went crazy, Harden fanned assists, Thybulle and Maxey brought athleticism and intensity, Harris the triple to target. All easy this time. The score said 103-80 already after 36 ‘, the match already closed with a double throw, the owners certainly did not have to work overtime as minutes. Embiid finished with 29 points and 14 rebounds, keeping the MVP candidacy alive. The Hornets fair of horrors exhibited Plumlee in the line shooting free shots with his left hand: results similar to the iron bombings he is used to concocting with his right. Only good news for Coach Borrego: the return of Gordon Hayward after 22 games of absence due to an ankle injury: he looked rusty, but the team in this season finale needs his basketball acumen, in attack.

Philadelphia: Embiid 29 (11/13 from two, 1/3 from three, 4/6 free throws), Harris 23, Maxey 19. Rebounds: Embiid 14. Assist: Harden 13.

Charlotte: Bridges 20 (5/8, 1/4, 7/109 tl), Washington 14, Ball 13. Rebounds: Bridges 5. Assists: Rozier 6.