Joel Embiid beats Nikola Jokic to the wire and is the Mvp 2022/2023. The Philadelphia center prevailed over fellow Serbian role star of the Denver Nuggets. Third and out of action Giannis Antetokoumpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

NEW KING

—

It was a two-way fight until the end, with Jokic losing his chance to win the coveted trophy three times in a row, going instead to Embiid, 29, for the first time. Leaders Philadelphia and Denver are still in playoff contention with their respective teams.