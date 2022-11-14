The 59 points against Utah are yet another proof of the immense talent of the Cameroonian. But with him the Sixers never even made it to the East Final. Let’s find out why
Fifty-nine points. Fifty-nine. The figures exhibited by Joel Embiid in last night’s Utah hit are galactic, from another world. He also added 11 rebounds, 8 assists and even 7 blocks. Numbers from Wilt Chamberlain, from another era of basketball, in fact. Memories of an NBA of the past, the one in which the centers – high, big and bad – made good and bad weather on the parquet.
