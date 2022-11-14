Fifty-nine points. Fifty-nine. The figures exhibited by Joel Embiid in last night’s Utah hit are galactic, from another world. He also added 11 rebounds, 8 assists and even 7 blocks. Numbers from Wilt Chamberlain, from another era of basketball, in fact. Memories of an NBA of the past, the one in which the centers – high, big and bad – made good and bad weather on the parquet.