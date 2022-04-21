A triple at the end of the overtime allows the 76ers to move to the Raptors’ home after being down by 15 points. Saturday race-4

Sometimes a title team needs an iconic basket to gain pace and confidence, to lead, and perhaps history, to the playoffs. Who knows that that of Joel Embiid who gives the 76ers overtime victory in Toronto may not become that basket, for Philly. The Cameroonian center scores from 3 points with less than 1 ”on the clock and gives the 104-101 and the 3-0 in the series with the Raptors to the boys of coach Rivers. Embiid scores 33 points, Philadelphia, never ahead for all 48 ‘regulation, and even under 17 in the first half, puts things right in Canada demonstrating technical and mental compactness. Game 4 is scheduled for Saturday: Toronto will take the field to extend the season, Philly to enter the second round.

the match – Toronto without Barnes, injured (ankle), Philly without Thybulle who cannot play in Canada because he is not vaccinated. 56-46 Toronto at the end of the first half, 13 points for Anunoby, only 5 shots and 5 points for Embiid. And 15 turnovers for the guests who bring 21 points to the Raptors. However Embiid scores 18 in the third quarter, including a dunk with thunder, and Philly returns to -1: 74-75 after 36 ‘. Coach Nurse’s team then tries to cling to the re-established Trent, the most inspired offensive terminal of the evening, and catches the wild card with Achiuwa, who from the bench this time brings points, in addition to the usual energy. With 9 ‘to play Harden commits the fifth foul, but Maxey with the Beard on the bench keeps his hands stable on the wheel of the 76ers attack. You arrive in the sprint: 95 even with 50 ”to play. Harden commits the sixth foul at -26 ”sending Achiuwa to the line, who misses both free throws: he throws them with 59%, the pressure betrays him. Philly has the opportunity for the first lead on the last offensive possession of the race. But Embiid from 3 points and Harris offensive rebound do not find the winning basket.

additional – Maxey finally puts his head ahead of his, then a topical referee sends Anunoby to the line after a clean block from Embiid punished with a foul. The Canadian winger is 1/2, 101 even. Ball 76ers. And the triple of Embiid’s victory arrives. On the throw-in: receives, unscrews and finds the basket with less than 1 ”to play. The best player on the field wins the match to the best team on the court. Philly now with his hands on the series: 3-0. “My most important shot ever? Obviously, this is the best – says Embiid -. But the job is not finished, we have to win another one. After a too passive first half coach Rivers told me that I am the biggest player. on the pitch, which I have to dominate. I did it, I was more aggressive. How does the series end? By reducing turnovers, moving the ball on offense. ” To deliver it to him, then he takes care of it.

Toronto: Anunoby 26 (4/9, 4/9, 6/9 tl), Trent 24, Achiuwa 20. Rebounds: Boucher / Achiuwa 6. Assist: Van Vleet 9.

Philadelphia: Embiid 33 (9/12, 3/8, 6/9 tl), Maxey / Harden 19. Rebounds: Embiid 13. Assists: Harden 10.

