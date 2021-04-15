From the big East game, Sixers-Nets, there was more talk hours before the initial jump because of the casualties than because of the significance: a face to face between the two great favorites of the Conference (with the permission of the Bucks), who also came tied for the lead (17 losses each) and with a 1-1 in their direct confrontations before this last duel. So the winner also had the advantage in the event of a final draw. But what had to be a duel of the titans He ended up in a debate on those problems of the regular season to trigger his interest, multiplied this year by the harsh pandemic calendar. Something that, in any case, franchises and players accepted and approved from the hand of the NBA.

They did not play Kevin Durant, James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake Griffin and some secondary Nets. Between injuries and management of breaks and recoveries, those of New York made it clear that the first place of the regular season is a very relative thing. Or, at the very least, not so important. Interestingly, Durant had played the night before, in a game of much less stature (a priori) in Minneapolis. Nash said that because he wanted the team to forget the bad feelings of its bulky loss against the Lakers. With the duel completely watered down, the fact is that the Nets lost, as sung (123-117 final)… but the Sixers ended up with a frown.

And all because, in the fourth quarter, Doc Rivers’ men got involved. They started it with a comfortable but not excellent advantage (94-84), they opened the gap that seemed definitive (112-90) … and they almost looked for a big problem when they saw 118-115 just over a minute from the end. The Sixers had a pulse with free throws to win after having to win back the starters (minus Tobias Harris, with knee problems) against a backup Nets, with Kyrie Irving on the bench and Alize Johnson directing operations. The fact is that it is now a 38-17 for the Sixers, with 17 games remaining with a complicated schedule, and 37-18 for the Nets, one away (and without the tiebreaker) and with 2.5 over the third, the Bucks.

Doc Rivers regretted that his team took their foot off the gas too soon. And he recognized that They had suffered badly from double markings on Joel Embiid, something that will be a recurring issue during the playoffs because it continues to be the great weapon to stop the Cameroonian, who usually has reading problems (one of his few weaknesses) in this type of play. There are no big conclusions to be drawn either: Durant has not played any of the three games against the Sixers and Harden only one. But, although they won, in Phildelphia they ended up crooked: Just a +6 with a final scare against a team completely in the box?

Embiid, despite DeAndre Jordan’s efforts, finished with 39 points and 13 rebounds. Up front, Kyrie Irving added (despite his long final break), 37 points and 9 assists. With DeAndre (12 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists) at a good level and points from Jeff Green and everyone else who could lend a hand, the Nets held up well in the game before a broken final from which they also almost recovered. So they didn’t end up in a very bad mood. The Sixers would like to erase that bad ending but they willingly accept the victory. Ben Simmons finished with 17 points and 9 assists, Tobias with 26 + 5 rebounds and Milton with 15 points and 4 assists.

TIMBERWOLVES 105-BUCKS 130

Third in contention, the Bucks, cut the underdog (the Nets) and was placed at 34-20 after a bath and massage session in Minnesota, where the New Yorkers had razed the night before. On back to back without Karl-Anthony Towns, absent on the anniversary of his mother’s death, the Wolves (11 losses in 15 games, 14-42 now) were a broken toy (79-106 at the end of the third quarter) against an opponent who still without Giannis Antetokounmpo due to knee problems (3-3 so far without him) and that after six defeats in nine games he has had the pleasure of finding the Orlando Magic and these Timberwolves on the calendar in which Anthony Edwards added 24 points and D’Angelo Russell only 15 with 14 shots. Ricky Rubio did not score (0/5 in shots) and Juancho Hernangómez added 18 points with 3/4 in triples. On the Bucks, with a lot of rest for the headlines, recital in reduced format (25 minutes) by Khris Middleton: 27 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists.

HORNETS 90-CAVALIERS 103

In a minor party in the East, The Hornets’ problems, amidst the plague of injuries, were once again evident. Without rest, in back to back and after losing in extremis against the Lakers, James Borrego’s team was again unable to score fluently, this time against some Cavs marching at 20-34 and, as incredible as it may seem, are only two games away from play in. This is the Eastern Conference. The Hornets, whose injuries are spoiling a beautiful season, remain (27-27) in eighth place in the Conference despite the fact that this time Rozier did play (22 + 7 + 8). They could more, with Collin Sexton absent, the triples of Prince (6/8 for 25 points), the direction of Garland (17 and 7 assists) and the work of Allen (15 + 8) and a classic like Kevin Love (17+ 11 + 4).

ROCKETS 124-PACERS 132

The Pacers, after a notable slump and being 23-27, continue to add victories: four in five games, supported by a good schedule, and 26-28 total now, enough to be ninth in the East, close to some broken Hornets due to the casualties and with a cushion on the eleventh (four games to the Bulls), the first that he will not play play in. In Houston, they outperformed some Rockets that continue (14-41 now) to be the worst team in the League alongside the Wolves (only half a game now in favor of the Texans). A 22-point deficit was reduced to six midway through the fourth quarter, but the Rockets didn’t hit the decisive shots there to complete the second half and the Pacers took the victory supported by their trio of leading players: 22 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists from Domantas Sabonis, 23 + 14 + 9 from Malcolm Brogdon and 27 + 5 from Caris LeVert. In addition, the bench marked differences: 18 points from Lamb and 12 with 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals from McConnell against only 13 of the Rocket reserves.s. John Wall had 31 points and 9 assists but 0/7 in triples, Olynyk finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds, Wood in 25 + 13 and Kevin Porter Jr with 19 points.