He one, the three and the five. That has historically been the backbone of basketball. A fluid scheme, like the NBA itself, which has mutated and permuted over time. If for better or worse, it is a matter of taste. The fierce painting, territory of war without trenches in its day, has suffered the greatest exodus in history. The era of triples, of run and gun or of small ball They have materialized in a thorny inner zone that pushes out of it. Some suffer from it, others adapt and, the cleverest, take advantage of it. Natural selection.

Since Chris Ford hit the NBA’s first triple in 1979, 472,611 more have come. Almost half a million. Going from the 3,815 that were made in the 1980-81 season to the 78,742 that were added in the 2018-19, the most abundant of all. What would Boban Marjanovic become in the 80s? Or even in European basketball, less subjected to the tyranny of speed and long shots. They are recurring questions. The second, you may have an answer; the first, no longer. And, for several seasons, it is no longer sought. Or, at least, some no longer do. Brook Lopez is one of the biggest paradigms of it. The current Bucks center did not hit his first triple until the 2014-15 season, his seventh in the best league in the world, and it was that, only one, after ten attempts. In the next, there were two … and in the next, 134, with 34.6% precision. But you don’t have to go that far to find a similar case. Marc Gasol, in his first eight seasons, scored 12 triples; in the next two, 213. His case is even more paradigmatic. After that jump, he has dropped again, albeit more slowly, scoring 23 and 57 in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, respectively. It is the living sample of what the fives. Above all, the purest. Endangered specimens forced to continually reinvent themselves so that Darwin does not play tricks on them.

He one, the three and the five It is a product that, by altering its factors, changes. In recent seasons, and in very particular cases, the five has been put ahead of the one. At least in some areas of the field. In your zone, especially. Marc himself, in the current one, is a portrait of it. Pivots with a basic soul, with the same cartographer as the little ones, but with physical characteristics that resolve in an immensity of possibilities. Sometimes the solution is to look to the future; others, it is in the past.

The MVP, two decades orphan of a pivot

In the midst of all this muddle of numbers, positions, triples and zones, Jake Fisher, a journalist from Bleacher Report, has released a list of the four favorites, so far, in the race for MVP, according to several NBA experts. LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid are the names. Doncic, Antetokounmpo … they will join for sure; but, for now, they are these and, between them, two pivots. Considering the season, normal; making it history, surprising. Since 2000, no five have been able to win the recognition. From a Shaquille O’Neal who dominated the paint, and the league, as very few have. In the what and, especially if we look in the present, in the how: looking for contact with the rival, the push and the spin, the save after the bounce, the hook, busting baskets – why not say it – and scoring only one triple in his entire career.

Before Shaq, up to 24 MVPs went to one center. In total, throughout the history of the competition, up to 38.46% of the prizes have gone to them (Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar …). Time has taken them out of the area and out of the list. A fact that further elevates the significance of the role of Jokic and Embiid. Without detracting from all the previous, and present, who have also participated in the revolt. From this fight for lost ground.

The Serbian and the Cameroonian are as geniuses as they are different. One represents the bohemian, the calm walk of the artist, the brushstroke out of time that harmonizes everything. The other, something more like the essence. Dominance and excessive force. The hole that the past has made in a present that denies its roots. The first, the greatest exponent of those pivots with a base soul (sometimes even quarterback), he is averaging 25.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.9 assists. The second, another 27.7, 11.1 rebounds and 2.8 basket passes.

Joel Embiid, the captain of the revolution

“It’s a great team, and they have a great player (Embiid) who plays an old-school style in attack. It’s a game that I’ve enjoyed. Fighting and battling at the post, it’s a great showdown and I’ve loved playing against Joel throughout my career. They did a great job of hitting the ball in different ways. “, declared Marc Gasol after the defeat of the Lakers against the Sixers (107-106). The match between two of the best franchises so far. The Los Angeles Lakers, the team that was leaving the bright sensations so far, is third in the West, with a record of 14-6. Sweet Philadelphia leads the East at 13-6.

Daryl Morey put the pieces together and Doc Rivers is putting them together perfectly. “In the second half they kept feeding Embiid and finding others from there. They know who they are going to play through and how they are going to play it and they are comfortable with that. We will review and improve it.”, Marc also explained after the same game. The weaknesses of the Sixers were known to the world, a totum revolutum unbalanced, without outside shot and with two stars to connect. With Danny Green, Seth Curry and company everything changes. Joel generates the spaces or he eats them himself. From the inside out or from the inside out, but now there is almost always a way out. “Offensively, he’s dominant. He’s passing the ball really well off the post, getting the right readings. I think we have the right people on this team to do it, to help him.”said Ben Simmons after the victory against the Detroit Pistons (114-110). He abc of basketball and of the most classic centers, of which Embiid is, more or less, representative.

A few days ago, the Cameroonian center was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the fifth time in his career. Along the way, he has left scary marks: Against the Cavaliers, he scored 36 points in three quarters, something no one at the Sixers did since Allen Iverson in 2006. He’s at his best scoring mark. For the first time in a long time, the context favors him and he gives it back to him and, once again, Larry Brown, Iverson and Dikembe Mutombo return to memory. The latter, another such.