The two talents drag Philadelphia and Brooklyn to success. The Raptors (without Gallinari, injured) beat the Hawks, Bulls ok against Milwaukee

Simone Sandri & commat; simonesandri



Milwaukee moves to Chicago, Raptors overtake Atlanta while Brooklyn knocks out the Rockets.

Chicago Bulls-Milwaukee Bucks 106-127 – DeRozan’s 40 points are not enough to keep the Bulls in the game (45-34) against the reigning champions. The Bucks (49-30) do not even need a capital performance from Giannis who is content to put 18 points and nine rebounds on the scoresheet, playing at the end only 24 ‘due to his problems with fouls. Shines a newfound Lopez who produces his best performance of the season scoring 28 points. The success gives Milwaukee the title, the fourth in a row for the Wisconsin team, of the Central Division.

Chicago: DeRozan 40 (16/24, 0/2, 8/8 tl), Williams 18, White 13. Rebounds: Thompson 7. Assist: Caruso 8.

Milwaukee: Lopez 28 (8/10, 1/4, 9/9 tl), Middleton 19, Antetokounmpo 18. Rebounds: Portis, Antetokounmpo 9. Assist: Holiday 13.

Toronto Raptors- Atlanta Hawks 118-108 – The Raptors (46-33) have the better of the Hawks (41-38) and thus snatch the ticket for the postseason without going through the “play-in game”. The streak of five consecutive victories for Atlanta reaches the end of the line against the Raptors and must give up Danilo Gallinari, in the pits due to a problem in his left knee. The visiting team with a partial 10-0 manages to equalize the scores 4’29 ” from the siren but in the Siakam vials (31 points and 13 rebounds) they place the decisive acceleration and thus knock out the Hawks. See also Dybala holder, you can: Juve full to Inter, the node is in midfield

Toronto: Siakam 31 (11/19, 1/4, 6/8 tl), Barnes 19, Boucher 18. Rebounds: Barnes 14. Assist: VanVleet 9.

Atlanta: Young 26 (7/15, 3/8, 3/4 tl), Huerter 21, Hunter 20. Rebounds: Capela 14. Assist: Young 15.

Brooklyn Nets-Houston Rockets 118-105 – Definitely positive evening for the Nets (41-38) who beat the Rockets (20-60) without too many problems and with the simultaneous defeats of Cavaliers, Rockets and Hawks they become masters of their own destiny. With three successes in the last three races of the season (against Knicks, Cavs and Pacers) Brooklyn, in fact, would close in seventh position and would therefore host the “play-in game”. Excellent performance by Irving: 42 points with 8/16 of three.

Brooklyn: Irving 42 (5/8, 8/16, 8/8 tl), Durant 18, Brown 15. Rebounds: Drummond 11. Assists: Durant 7.

Houston: Porter Jr. 36 (7/8, 6/14, 4/6 tl), Green 30, Sengun 14. Rebounds: Sengun 11. Assists: Sengun 5.

Indiana Pacers-Philadelphia 76ers 122-131 – See also F1 | Broken Cargo: Haas late, risk first day of testing A second spatial quarter at an offensive level, closed with 49 points on the scoresheet, is enough and advances to the 76ers (49-30) to get the better of the Pacers (25-55). Embiid sends messages to the voters for the MVP award with another lavish performance, seals the painted area and ultimately closes with something like 45 points and 13 rebounds. Maxey also did well: 30 points with 9/12 from the field.

Indiana: Hield 25 (8/9, 3/10), Haliburton 21, Smith 19. Rebounds: Hield 11. Assists: McConnell, Haliburton, Hield 5.

Philadelphia: Embiid 45 (16/27, 2/3, 7/10 tl), Maxey 30, Harris 17. Rebounds: Embiid 13. Assist: Harden 14.

Orlando Magic-Cleveland Cavaliers 120-115 – Bad setback for the Cavaliers (43-37) who are overcome by the team with the worst record in the Eastern Conference and now risk slipping into eighth or ninth position at the end of the regular season. An excellent Bamba thinks about making the difference for the Magic (21-59) by putting 21 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks on the scoresheet. See also Curry 10 triples from history. Heat masterpiece against Giannis

Orlando: Bamba 21 (2/5, 5/9, 2/4 tl), Brazdeikis 20, Fultz 16. Rebounds: Bamba 12. Assist: Hampton 7.

Cleveland: Garland 27 (9/18, 2/6, 3/5 tl), Markkanen 25, Love 17. Rebounds: Love 13. Assists: Garland 10.

Miami Heat-Charlotte Hornets 144-115 – The Hornets (40-39) don’t even pretend to defend, they concede 57% to the shot (and 55% from three) to the Heat (52-38) and end up with a resounding defeat. Herro, the player who has long booked the sixth man of the year award, does what he wants on an offensive level and scores 35 points off the bench.

Miami: Herro 35 (5/8, 6/10, 7/7 tl), Butler 27, Adebayo 22. Rebounds: Adebayo 9. Assist: Butler 8.

Charlotte: Bridges 29 (8/11, 3/5, 3/4 tl), Ball 18, Rozier 16. Rebounds: Washington, Bridges, Plumlee 6. Assists: Ball 14.