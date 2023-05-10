Joel Embiid has been chosen as the best player of the NBA regular season, but in real time, in the playoffs, he was not being able to impose his law. He was looking for a round game and this Tuesday, boy did he achieve it. Embiid, with his squires James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, stormed the TD Garden yesterday and led the Philadelphia 76ers to an uncontested victory against the Boston Celtics (103-115) in the fifth game of the tie. The Sixers lead 2-3 in the series and will have the option of qualifying for the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday in Philadelphia.

The 76ers were saved by a sigh of losing the fourth game and placing themselves in a very difficult situation. The very close victory on Sunday in extra time has raised their morale and this Tuesday the team has dominated the game from start to finish. He prevailed 33-26 in the first quarter, 25-23 in the second and 30-23 in the third, to reach the last quarter with a 16-point advantage that he has managed with admirable maturity, successfully suffocating the few arrogances rivals.

With a three-pointer with less than four minutes to go that put the score at 92-113, the game seemed definitively doomed, as evidenced by the queues of people leaving the TD Garden and the coach’s decision to seat his best players. A couple of blocks from Embiid had earlier cut off other feints of reaction from the locals. The Celtics have kept trying and a 9-0 run has made some believe in a miracle. But they were too far away and too little remained.

The defeat at home leaves Boston on the ropes. Statistics say that when a tie goes 2-2, the team that wins the fifth game wins 82% of the time. The Sixers have become the favorites.

This Monday, those of Philadelphia have dominated in almost all facets of the game. They have been much more successful in field goals, especially in triples, they have captured more rebounds and put more blocks.

Joel Embiid has added 33 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists in 37 minutes of play, with a series of 10 of 23 shooting from the field. But he has also imposed his dominance under the hoops, without this time Al Horford having overshadowed him. Tyrese Maxey has added 30 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists in 42 minutes, with 6 of 12 in triples. Harden has been somewhat less of a protagonist than in Philadelphia’s previous victories, and has stayed at 17 points, 8 rebounds and 10 assists. Tobias Harris, with 16 points and 11 rebounds, has allowed the 76ers to complete the most choral game of the entire series.

The opposite has happened with the Celtics. Until the coach threw in the towel, Jayson Tatum had 36 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in 40 minutes. Jaylen Brown has added 24 points and Marcus Smart, 14, but neither Horford (0 of 7 attempts) nor Derrick White nor Malcolm Brogdon have contributed to the cause as in previous games.

The sixth game of the tie is played this Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. In the event of a victory for the Celtics there would be a seventh game in Boston on Sunday. The winner of the tie will face the winner of the other Eastern Conference semifinal, dominated by Jimmy Butler’s Miami Heat 3-1 against the New York Knicks.

