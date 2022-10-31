It all started as just a photo-sharing platform! Instagram came into our lives nearly a decade ago. It steadily became a part of our social media journey and made it colorful. In the past few years, Instagram has gained billion of active users. As a result, it soon rose as one of the most influential apps of this generation. It changed our viewpoint on how we see this world. It also has had positive effects on our daily lives.

For example, Instagram became the first step for many budding talents to showcase their skills. It is been used for both entertainment and to grow a business. We all know that it has the power to make even subtle things blow big. That is, anything can become a trend overnight on Instagram.

In this article, we will discover how Instagram has altered our lifestyle. It brought changes in our daily lives, such as health, fitness, and life pattern.

Evolution of Instagram

You may think, Isn’t Instagram just an app? How can it change a person’s lifestyle? But you know what? It did without even our knowledge.

Let us start with a simple question. What is Instagram? Instagram is a photo and video-sharing platform launched in the year 2010. The main idea behind the creation of this app was to feature photographs. This app was first launched for ios in 2010 and reached more than 25000 users in just one day. Later it got released for android and made its popularity go all over the world. With this rise in popularity, Instagram started having more unique updates. As an outcome, it resulted in more increase in its user count.

Do you know that Instagram is a combination of two different words? Yes, the words instant and telegram are combined to form the term Instagram.

Past Vs Present

Today we all share memes and reels with our beloved ones. It is fun and exciting to be connected with them all the time. Before the introduction of social media apps, it took a lot of time and work, for people to stay in touch. Now it has become effortless because of Instagram.

The transition from just an app for sharing a photo to using it for the growth of a brand, Instagram, has evolved. A few years back, advertising a new firm to the people in the nearest place was a long process. But today, all you have to do is open an account on Instagram. It has become that easy. People can find your brand from anywhere in the world.

Instagram’s Impact on our Daily Lives

In today’s fast-paced world, there is no time for people to spend a moment on self-care. Believe it or not, these are straight facts. We all run toward our future and forget about our present selves. However, Instagram shifted our standpoint. It showed us how we need to accept that taking time for self-care is very vital. Likewise, Instagram has a great impact on our way of living. It changed our views on several factors, such as health, fitness, business, beauty, etc.

Instagram and Health

Is using social media good or bad? Does it affect our health in any way? These are very general questions that we all think about from time to time. Like how a coin has two sides, the same goes for social media platforms. The way we use it is how we can decide whether these are good or bad. Instagram is an excellent source of health inspiration. An Instagram feed can do a lot more than you think. Following the right accounts can inspire you to live your life to the fullest.

Every video you need to begin a healthy lifestyle is available on Instagram, from exercise to self-care. It could be the best place to

Find an answer to your questions related to health.

Get guidance on several issues.

Interact with health experts.

Get free tips and tricks directly from professionals.

It will definitely help you lead the life that you dreamt of.

Instagram and Fitness

It is said that Instagram motivates a lot of people to lead nutritious and healthy life. Fitness influencers are increasing day by day on this platform. You can find n number of inspiring videos from fitness influencers. There are cases where people even started to transform their bodies and way of living.

This platform also promotes the motto “Body Positivity.” We all know that many people lack self-confidence considering various reasons. On the positive side, Instagram can be an excellent tool for building confidence for people struggling with body image issues. The Fitness experts on Instagram help people to achieve a more positive and healthy view of their appearance.

Instagram and Fashion

Fashion has always come and gone. The changes are more rapid now when compared to the past. One main contributor to these sudden changes is the influence of platforms like Instagram. It has brought new dynamics to the fashion field. Using Instagram, one can:

Share stories and posts on style patterns.

Discuss new trends in the fashion community.

Post-behind-the-scenes videos.

Get to know about current fashion trends in other countries.

Teamup with models and influencers.

Conduct live runway shows.

Preview campaign details and

Find your targeted audiences.

In the past, the fashion industry did not have these many options. Also, having a good place in this industry took a lot of work. It was because it has so many absurd standards. However, social media like Instagram has made fashion available for everyone. It helped to bring connection, innovation, and diversity to fashion.

Summing Up

Social media, like Instagram, has had the most significant effect on every part of our lives. The marks created by it made our daily routine very exciting. Without any doubt, Instagram will be there in our lives in the future too. Hence leverage this magnificent social site to grow, change and develop.