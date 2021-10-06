Prepare to live in a world on the brink of collapse in Ember: Console Edition, which is already available in Xbox. This classic style RPG created by N-Fusion Interactive will put us in the shoes of beings called Lightbringers, whose mission is to protect the Embers in a world that is on the brink of collapse.
To put ourselves in a situation a bit, in the world of Ember: Console Edition Before peace reigned, the druids, humans, elves and dwarves coexisted in perfect harmony, sharing everything that the earth provided them, however everything changed the night the Embers lit up the sky.
Ember: Console Edition is now available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One
On Ember: Console Edition We will live the interesting story that turned the Druids into the Lightbringers in order to protect the Embers with their magic. But that will not be an easy task, since the other creatures did not take well the arrival of these beings to the world, causing a war that brought the annihilation of some Lightbringers and in turn the enslavement of the Embers.
The game will take us to the moment when the world is on the brink of destruction. The Embers are dying little by little and the desire to obtain their powers has brought the destruction of several kingdoms. But all is not lost, since we will be in charge of changing the world, although it is probably already too late.
Ember: Console Edition It will immerse us in a story full of interesting characters, adventures, traditions and humor through an attractive real-time combat system. We can discover more than 65 combat skills throughout more than 70 missions. We will travel through underground kingdoms, forests, deserts, and even explore a dark abyss to save the Embers. Are you ready for this great adventure?
You can find Ember: Console Edition available in the Microsoft Store At a price of € 14.99.
