NAnd it also hit the richest Latin American by far. Carlos Slim, an entrepreneur from the telecommunications industry, is in a clinic after a positive corona test. But he is doing well, said the 80-year-old Mexican, whose fortune is estimated by the business magazine “Forbes” at more than 58 billion dollars. It was only on Sunday that Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Mexico’s president, made it public that he had tested positive. It was said that the 67-year-old politician has only mild symptoms and continues to perform his functions. López Obrador had long downplayed the pandemic. He was seldom seen wearing a mask.

In a ranking by “Bloomberg”, in which the fight against pandemics and the current situation in more than fifty countries are assessed, Mexico, with its approximately 120 million inhabitants, ranks last. Two values ​​stand out: In Mexico, 7.5 percent of all recorded infected people die from the virus – far more than in other countries. And: currently more than 40 percent of all tests are positive, which indicates that it is widely used. On Wednesday, Mexico recorded another 18,000 new infections and 1,623 victims. According to official figures, more than 153,000 Mexicans have died from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

But the statistics are questioned. The reason for this is the surveys by the National Statistics Institute. This registered an increase of 184,000 deaths in the first eight months of last year compared to the same period in the previous year. From January to August 2020, the number of corona victims was 108,000, while the government said 64,000. The difference stems from the fact that the government only bases its surveys on data from hospitals, whereas the statistical institute uses death certificates as a source. Even government officials are now saying that the actual numbers are probably well above the official ones. One thing is certain, however: the corona virus was the second leading cause of death in Mexico in 2020.