Tourism played an important role in the Ukrainian city of Odessa before wartime, especially in summer – but people still travel to the port city today.

Odessa – In the second year of the Ukraine war, despite the Russian attacks, more people traveled to the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odessa, which was a tourism stronghold in the country before the start of the war Ukraine – with beautiful beaches, lively nightlife and a historic city center. Now the summer season is coming to an end and, according to media reports, guests have become accustomed to the contrast between days on the beach and nights with air alarms.

While the broadcaster German wave reported last year that the city’s tourism income had almost completely collapsed during the beginning of the war in Ukraine because swimming was considered extremely dangerous due to mines in the sea, the portal reports Kyiv Independentthat in the summer of 2023 Odessa will be around half of what it was in the years before Ukraine war number of summer guests counted. People living in the region have also used the beaches of the city and its region for sunbathing. A bathing ban that had been in effect for a few weeks in the summer had now been relaxed and safe bathing areas were separated with buoys.

For much of the summer, swimming in Odessa was prohibited due to mines in the Black Sea. Nevertheless, in addition to locals, holiday guests also came to the coast. (Archive photo) © Oleksandr Gimanov/AFP

After the canceled tourism summer of 2022, the 2023 season was also dominated by war in many respects: Odessa still has a night-time curfew, and Russian bombs have been falling on the city regularly for months. Civilians in the region are repeatedly killed or injured in attacks on one of the city’s most important buildings, the historic Transfiguration Cathedral was killed in attacks in July severely damaged.

To make matters worse, the canceled grain agreement between the two warring parties also has consequences for the city: Since Russia ended the agreement, there are said to have been repeated attempts to prevent the country from continuing to export goods that are economically important to Ukraine. This is one of the reasons why air alarms ring through the streets of the city on many a night.

However, Ukrainian and international journalists have again captured images in the city this year showing people bathing and partying, trying to forget the war, at least for a short time. Instead of international travelers like before, it is now mainly people from other parts of Ukraine who come to Odessa for a short vacation, provided they can afford it in times of war. Many other once popular Ukrainian holiday regions, such as those around Mariupol or Crimea today occupied by Russia and, if at all, attract Russian bathers.

As in many other Ukrainian cities, the historical buildings in Odessa are on the list of endangered world heritage sites that UNESCO recently placed under special protection. According to the photos taken by the photographers from Odessa, the fact that despite the war people enjoy the late summer between the old buildings is still part of wartime. (saka)