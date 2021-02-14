No information about the Russians injured in the earthquake in Japan has been reported. Writes about it TASS with reference to the Russian Embassy in this country.

On the eve of tremors were recorded in the Pacific Ocean northeast of Fukushima Prefecture. Initially, a magnitude of 7.1 was reported, then it was increased to 7.3. The earthquake affected at least 124 people.

The embassy also expressed condolences and support to the Japanese people in connection with the disaster.

Note that the earthquake led to massive power outages and disrupted the movement of high-speed trains. Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi ordered to bring the Japan Self-Defense Forces to maximum readiness. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga urged local residents to prepare for aftershocks. In addition, rescuers warned of the threat of landslides.