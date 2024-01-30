Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/30/2024 – 21:37

The Brazilian Embassy in Lima is advising Brazilian tourists not to attempt to enter the Machu Picchu district, in Peru, until the context of strikes and protests in the region has been overcome. Visits to the site should be avoided, including with respect to alternative access routes, such as walks and trails.

Since January 25th, protests and strikes have been registered in the Machu Picchu region, including the provision of services to tourists. The acts blocked rail transport to the city of Aguas Calientes, also known as Machu Picchu Pueblo, the main way of accessing the Historic Sanctuary of Machu Picchu. “There is currently no forecast for the restoration of rail transport services,” informed the Embassy.

The acts occur after the sale of access tickets to Machu Picchu passed to the administration of a private company.

The Embassy advises Brazilian tourists who are in Aguas Calientes to avoid unnecessary travel and to contact IPERÚ, which is the Peruvian government entity responsible for tourist assistance and is coordinating the evacuation of tourists from the location. In addition to its WhatsApp service channel (+51 944 492 314), IPERÚ has made available a registration form for tourists who are stranded in the region, in order to facilitate their eventual evacuation.

Brazilian citizens can also contact the Embassy via email at [email protected] and, in case of emergencies, via the consular telephone number +51 985 039 263.