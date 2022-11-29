The embassy of Qatar in The Hague left human rights organization Amnesty International on its doorstep on Tuesday with 60,000 signatures. Those were from people who want the country to create a compensation fund for the migrant workers there. They had to work on the stadiums for the current World Cup in Qatar under harsh conditions, and many people died. Qatar also built hotels and other facilities.
