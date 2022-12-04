The Kazakh police are looking for attackers who sent a letter about the mining of the Ukrainian embassy to e-mail. This was reported on Sunday, December 4, in the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

“On December 1, at 17:50, the Consul of the Embassy of Ukraine contacted the police and said that at 15:08 they received a letter about the mining of the building by email. The fact is registered in the register of information of the police department of the Yesil district, ”the press service said. TASS.

It is reported that during the check, the special services of the republic did not find explosives. Evacuation of employees and visitors was not carried out.

Ukrainian embassies and consulates continue to receive various threats. Representative of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleg Nikolenko said that the country’s embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, Austria, consulates general in Naples and Krakow, the consulate in Brno received packages with animal eyes.

On November 30, an explosive device detonated at the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid. As a result of the explosion, an embassy employee was slightly injured and was able to get to the hospital on his own.