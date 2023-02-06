Mexico.- The Embassy of Mexico in Turkey reported that so far, no compatriots affected by the recent 7.8-magnitude earthquake on the border with Syria have been reported.

Through its social networks, the Embassy of Mexico mentioned that it continues with the lines of communication open so that any Mexican can report any damage to the telluric movement.

Likewise, the Mexicans that the Embassy has registered have already been contacted, it is between the limits of Turkey and Syria.

“Regarding the earthquakes that occurred today in Türkiye, so far we have no reports of affected compatriots. The Embassy has communicated with the people registered in the disaster areas. The protection telephone numbers @EmbamexTur and @ConsulmexETB are still pending,” the Embassy highlighted on its Twitter account.

On the other hand, the Embassy recalled that the numbers to communicate are:

Embassy (located in Ankara)

From Turkey: 0533 956 3270

From Mexico: 0090 533 956 3270

@ConsulmexETB

From Turkey: 0552 357 7715

From Mexico: 0090 552 357 7715

Earthquake in Turkey and Syria

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook wide swaths of Turkey and Sirito this Monday, killing more than 2,500 people and injuring thousands more by bringing down thousands of buildings and trapping residents under piles of rubble, so far

Authorities expect the death toll to continue to rise as rescue workers searched for survivors amid tangles of metal and concrete in a region beset by more than a decade of civil war in Syria and a refugee crisis.

Residents roused from sleep by the pre-dawn quake ran outside in the rain and snow to escape falling debris, while those trapped yelled for help.

Throughout the day, significant aftershocks rattled the region, including a jolt nearly as strong as the initial quake.

After night fell, workers continued to cut flagstones and remove bodies as desperate families waited for news about their trapped loved ones.