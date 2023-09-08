Venezuela and Colombia had not held a business conference since 2005. The next one to be held will be from September 27 to 29, in Caracas, in order -according to the Colombian embassy- to strengthen the binational economy and boost the production chains of both countries.

The event will feature 500 entrepreneurs, about 250 from each country, and will serve the areas of agri-food, cosmetics, plastic, clothing, pharmacy, transport, tourism and technology.

From the residence of the Colombian ambassador in Caracas, Milton Rengifo, it was announced that along with these steps related to businessmen, progress has also been made on other issues addressed by the Neighborhood Commission, established a couple of months ago and which seeks to strengthen various binational aspects.

For Carlos Luna, representative of Procolombia, there are many positive aspects of the reestablishment of relations, such as the updating of Agreement 28 and the signing of the investor protection agreement and transportation agreement.

“In addition, work is being done on the issue of payment mechanisms“, Luna pointed out this Thursday in a meeting with the Venezuelan press.

When asked if Bogotá and Caracas addressed the default of previous payments and some debts with Colombian businessmen, Luna clarified that this particular matter had not been discussed.

However, the payment mechanisms worry businessmen due to these debts. In addition, being a sanctioned country, it is more difficult to do business with Venezuela, so although there is a business willingness, there are still fears.

About the business roundtable, Luna insisted that “it is the opportunity to land, to generate jobs and benefits for the inhabitants and take advantage of lost time.

Ambassador talks about opening consulates

Ambassador Rengifo thanked all the businessmen for the trust they have placed during the meetings, one of them held this Thursday at the Colombian residence.

Besides, He assured that the diplomatic mission also works to serve citizens. That’s why, On Monday, September 11, the Maracaibo consulate will open.

Given the concerns of journalists about the opening of the Caracas consulate, Rengifo explained that the spaces are being adapted and that it is expected that before the end of the year the public can be served.

“We had a meeting with the consuls and a very important effort has been made”Rengifo insisted. “San Cristóbal will open on September 25,” he said.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS