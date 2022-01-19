The Colombian Embassy in Washington honored this Tuesday Jaime Echenique, the first Colombian basketball player in play in the nba, the elite league of American basketball.

At the end of last year, Echenique signed a contract with 10 days to play with the Wizards, the team from the US capital, which was short of players after many of the starters tested positive for covid-19.

The Colombian, born in Barranquilla he currently plays for the Capital City Go-Go, a team in the G league – or the “second” in basketball in the US – and which is considered a kind of hotbed for the Wizards of the first division.

Since joining this team at the end of the summer of last year, Echenique has played 13 of the 14 games played and has an average of 12.6 points per game and 9.2 rebounds gained. Numbers that put him on the Wizards’ radar for last year’s temporary replacement.

“I am very grateful to everyone for this recognition because this path has not been easy. But I know that this is not the end but only the beginning. Thanks to all those who have been part of this journey with their support, for following my story and progress, which is something I will never forget,” Echenique said after the event, which was organized by Ambassador Juan Carlos Pinzón.

The recognition was also attended by the Secretary of Recreation and Sports of Barranquilla, Gabriel Berdugo, who gave him the Junior and Titans team shirts.

Regarding a possible future in the Wizards or another NBA team, Echenique said that at the moment he is focused on training and that this is an issue that his agents will handle when he arrives to appear.

“I’ve been told I’m up for big things and that I could be in the NBA at any moment. I’m focused on showing with my work that I belong in the NBA. The rest is in God’s hands,” said the Atlantic native.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

TIME CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON