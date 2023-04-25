Employees of diplomatic posts demand salary readjustment upon Lula’s arrival in the country

Workers at Brazilian diplomatic posts in Spain are on strike this Tuesday (April 25, 2023) to demand wage increases during the president’s visit Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to the country. The Chief Executive left Lisbon for Madrid this morning and will stay in the Spanish capital until Wednesday (April 26).

The claim of the employees, supported by the Workers’ Commissions Unionis a 30% salary adjustment for “offset the loss of purchasing power that they have been suffering in recent years due to the high rate of inflation registered in Spain”, according to a note released by the team, which claims that it has not had compensation for 11 years.

“In addition to the loss of purchasing power, local contractors in Spain are among those who receive the lowest salaries in Europe, compared to professionals who perform similar functions in other Brazilian bodies present on the continent.”, says the statement. Here’s the full of the document (198 KB).

See images taken by Pode360 in front of the Brazilian embassy in Madrid:



Marina Ferraz/Poder360 – 25.Apr.2023 Employees at the Brazilian Embassy in Madrid protest salary increases



Marina Ferraz/Poder360 – 25.Apr.2023 “Give value to foreign service”, says poster



Marina Ferraz/Poder360 – 25.Apr.2023 Service at the Brazilian Embassy in Madrid was paralyzed

See photos of the protest in Barcelona:



Disclosure – 25.Apr.2023 Employees of the Embassy of Brazil in Barcelona



Disclosure – 25.Apr.2023 Services at the Brazilian Embassy in Barcelona are paralyzed this Tuesday



Disclosure – 25.Apr.2023 Brazilian civil servants in Barcelona ask for salary increase

squid in spain

Lula landed in Madrid (Spain) this Tuesday (April 25), after traveling to Portugal – he arrived in Lisbon last Friday (April 21).

In the Spanish capital, the president of Brazil will have a private meeting with representatives of trade union centrals before heading to the Spain-Brazil Business Meeting, an event organized by Chamber of Commerce of Spain.

On the morning of Wednesday (April 26), Lula will talk to the Spanish prime minister, Pedro Sánchez. The president must close bilateral agreements and deal with the relationship between Mercosur (Southern Common Market) and the EU (European Union). In July, Spain assumes the presidency of the EU Council and it is expected that the country will place Latin America at the center of its agenda.

According to the Itamaraty, Spanish interlocutors signaled their intention to take advantage of the presidency to advance, or even conclude, the signing of the Mercosur-EU agreement. Sánchez would be interested, according to representatives of the Spanish chancellery, in announcing substantive advances in the negotiation of the agreement at the Celac (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States)-EU Summit, in July.

After the meeting with Sanchéz, Lula has a scheduled lunch with King Filipe VI of Spain. On the night of Wednesday (April 26), he leaves for Brazil.

Brazil and Spain’s bilateral relationship was elevated to the status of a strategic partnership in 2003, with the signing of the Strategic Partnership Agreement, during Lula’s 1st term.

According to the Itamaraty, the value of Brazilian exports to Spain practically doubled from 2021 to 2022 (+97%), totaling €9 billion —an amount that places Brazil as Spain’s 10th main supplier.

Imports originating in Spain grew by 38% in 2022 compared to the previous year. The main products are petroleum derivatives, auto parts and fertilizers.

The European country, according to Itamaraty, has stood out over the years as the 2nd main foreign direct investor in Brazil. It is behind the United States. The stock of Spanish investments in Brazil is US$ 63 billion, with an average inflow of US$ 4 billion per year over the last 10 years.

